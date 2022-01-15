‘BSP leader’ claims he was denied ticket, files complaint over ‘corruption’

A man claiming to be a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Muzzafarnagar has filed a police complaint accusing a senior party functionary of duping him of Rs 67 lakh after promising to field him from Charthawal in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Mayawati-led party has denied the allegations.

Arshad Rana on Thursday claimed that he had been in charge of the party’s activities in Charthawal since being assured two years ago that he would contest the polls. Rana threatened to set himself on fire if he did not get the money back. The BSP has fielded Salman Saeed, the son of former state Home Minister S Saiduzzaman from the seat. Saeed has joined the BSP on Tuesday night after deserting the Congress.

Rana, whose wife unsuccessfully contested the Zila Panchayat elections for the BSP last year, has posted a video on Facebook, levelling allegations of corruption in the BSP.

The BSP claimed he was never associated with the party. “I am not aware of the issue. I want to make it clear that Arshad Rana was never associated with the BSP and was never given any responsibility,” said BSP district chief Satish Kumar Ravi.