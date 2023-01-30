Orchasp Ltd bags order from Centre For Railway Information Systems

The Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has decided to rope in 28 year old IT compnay Orchasp Limited for conversion of Freight Operating Information System (FOIS) from existing VB application to web based model. CRIS has released the first work order regarding the same and the company has been approved by CRIS, New Delhi for providing various IT services. Interestingly, this is the first time that three decade old company Orchasp Limited has bagged such an important contract from CRIS.

Talking about the achievement, the Managing Director of Orchasp Limited Chandra Shekhar Pattapurathi said, “We are very glad to inform you all that Centre For Railway Information Systems has shown so much fatith in us and has provided us with the work order. We are happy that we are receiving orders from Center For Railway Information Systems. It has become a reality because it has identified and approved our capabilities. This is the first order they have given us and we are very happy about it.”

Further talking about the company’s operations and achievements in the last 28 years, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Pattapurathi said, “We have been providing end to end solutions in technical services, software development services, technical platforms and staff augmentations.” Notably Orchasp Limited is a listed company in Bombay Stock Exchange and known to provide excellent IT services among various fields.

The Freight Operating Information System (FOIS) is used for logistic management of freight traffic. This system is currently accessible to the users from different Zones/Divisions of Indian Railways that are connected to Railways closed dedicated network.

The Operations function of FOIS provides the facility of acceptance of customer’s order, supply of rakes/wagons, movement tracking, consignment tracking, and delivery at destination.