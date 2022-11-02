On day 2 of HP visit Amit Shah seeks votes for PM Modi & his ‘strong’ leadership

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress saying that even though many chief ministerial aspirants might be in the fray in Himachal Pradesh no one will get a chance in reality.

Addressing a poll rally in Nadaun, he launched an all-out attack on the Congress for practising nepotism and for not doing anything in the name of development. Shah is on his two-day Himachal visit ahead of Assembly elections in the hill state. At the rally, he also sought to hardsell “strong” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ram Mandir in Ayodha to garner votes in favour of the saffron party.

Seeking votes in the name of PM Modi, he said, “We often say that Gujarat is Modi ji’s ‘janam-bhoomi’ but Himachal is his ‘karam-bhoomi’. His heart lives here.” He asked people to vote for BJP if they wanted Modi’s government in Centre in 2024.

Addressing a responsive crowd at General Zorawar Singh stadium during party’s fifth Vijay Sankalp rally in Dharamshala, in favour of party nominee and AAP-turned-BJP leader Rakesh Chaudhary, Shah asked the crowd to vote for “strong leadership of Modi” for having scrapped sector 370 and 35 A in Kashmir” and also asked them to book tickets for Ayodhya in advance to pay obeisance at “Ram Lalla Mandir” construction on which would be completed in 2024.

“The way to 2024 is also through these elections,” he said as he asked people to vow with raised hands that they would break the tradition of changing the government in every term. “Ek baar BJP, baar baar BJP (Once BJP and each time BJP),” he said, adding that Uttarakhand had changed the tradition of voting BJP again and again like many other states.