Odisha unanimous resolution on Jagannath Heritage Corridor project

The Odisha Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution regarding the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project. The project’s draft architectural plan and design, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore, was approved by the temple management committee last week and forwarded to the state government for approval.

Three proposals in the resolution were moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who addressed the House through video conferencing. “The greatest identity of the state of Odisha and its people is Lord Jagannath. All our traditions, beliefs and culture is centered around him and he is a symbol of Odia esteem and pride,” he said as he began his speech.

Under the resolution, the first proposal is to take a vow to complete the plan for Srimandir Parikrama at the earliest. The second proposal is give all Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath a chance to contribute to the heritage project. “Every Odia, every Jagannath lover has a desire to participate in this project and contribute in their own way. We will give everyone a chance to do so,” Patnaik said.

“In general, the government takes steps to implement the plan. I firmly believe that this plan is not only for the government or for the temple administration. It is the plan of 4.5 crore Odias,” Patnaik said.

The third proposal was to extend gratitude to the people of Puri town who have sacrificed for the Shrimandira Parikrama plan.

The Chief Minister said when the Justice B P Das Commission recommended the Srimandir Security Corridor, three objectives were considered — security of the temple, safety of the devotees and creation of a spiritual atmosphere.

The Commission was established in 2016 to suggest measures for bringing in reforms for the functioning of the Puri Jagannath temple.

The proposals were supported by both the BJP and the Congress. Leader of Opposition, Pradipta Kumar Naik, said, “BJP is in support of the resolution and we shall work together to make Puri a world famous heritage site.”

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “This project is important for the state and its people. It will help preserve the heritage and culture of Odisha. We are in complete support.”

The project, divided into nine zones and to be completed in three phases, includes Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) building redevelopment, Srimandir reception center, Jagannath cultural centre, including Raghunandan library, integrated command and control center, Badadanda heritage streetscape, Srimandir amenities improvement, Sri Setu, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim center, multilevel car parking, municipal market development, Swargdwar development, Pramod Udyan, Gurukulam, Mahodadhi market, beach front development, Puri lake, Musa river revival plan, Atharnala and housing for sevayats.

So far, around 15.65 acres of land has been acquired for the heritage corridor — purchased from 115 families.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said, “The process of acquisition of land within the 75 meters corridor is almost complete. We are working on it on a priority basis.”

A month ago, the BJP and BJD had also opposed the proposed heritage by-laws by the National Monument Authority which had proposed to restrict construction which did not conform with heritage zone conditions. After a delegation from both the parties met the Union Culture Minister, the by-laws were eventually withdrawn.