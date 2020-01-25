Odisha: One dead after under-construction roof at Bhubaneswar airport falls  

The link was under construction as part of the expansion plans of the airport. The link was under construction as part of the expansion plans of the airport.

A person died in Bhubaneswar after a roof linking two terminals of the Biju Patnaik International Airport collapsed late Friday night. Two other workers were injured in the accident.

Sources at the airport authority told The Indian Express that the incident occurred at the work site between 10.30 pm and 11 pm. The link was under construction as part of the expansion plans of the airport.

The Odisha Police, firefighters, Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force reached the spot to clear the debris. The spot remains sealed by the CISF.

Demanding compensation for the deceased killed in the “unfortunate and preventable incident”, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also directed to treat the injured free of charge. In a written statement, the BJD also called for a thorough investigation and exemplary action against those responsible.

