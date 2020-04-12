Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 263 in Pune

A total of 29 deaths have been reported so far from Pune. (File) A total of 29 deaths have been reported so far from Pune. (File)

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 263 in Pune on Saturday, said district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. Of these, 222 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits and 12 are from rural areas, while the rest are from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to authorities of Sassoon General Hospital, a 64-year-old woman from Yerawada, who had been referred to the government hospital on April 9 from another hospital, succumbed to COVID-19 late on Friday. She had underlying medical issues such as diabetes and hypertension.

Till now, Sassoon General Hospital has reported 21 deaths while two deaths have been registered at Noble Hospital, and one each at Aundh District Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Naidu Hospital, Inamdar Hospital, Sahyadri Hospital at Karve Road and Jehangir Hospital. A total of 29 deaths have been reported so far from Pune.

Civic health authorities said 26 persons have recovered till now and they have been discharged. There are 138 patients admitted at various hospitals, including 86 at Naidu Hospital, 35 at Symbiosis International Hospital at Lavale, four each at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, KEM and Jehangir Hospitals, two persons at Ruby Hall Clinic and one each at Sahyadri Hospital’s two centres, at Karve Road and Hadapsar, and at Poona Hospital.

Strict containment plan in Baramati District Collector Naval Kishore Ram visited Baramati, which has put a strict containment plan in place, on Saturday.

Sub-divisional officer Dada Kamble said a total of 246 squads, with a supervisor and medical officers, are conducting door-to-door surveys.

Satara reports second COVID-19 death

Satara reported its second death due to coronavirus on Saturday, District Collector Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express. The patient was a 54-year-old resident of the city who had returned from Mumbai recently. He had underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, he said. The district has seven COVID-19 positive persons, one of whom has recovered and been discharged.

