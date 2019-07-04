NRI techie dies during adventure sport at resort in Telangana

A 45-year-old NRI software engineer died after the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding overturned and fell on him during an adventure sport at a resort in Vikarabad district, police said Thursday.

The accident occurred on Monday at around 11.30 am when Arvind K P, director of a software firm “veered” the ATV to avoid hitting a dog, but the vehicle overturned and fell on him, they said.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Arvind, who lived in Dallas, US, had come to India on a vacation, a relative said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC.