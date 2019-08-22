Noida: Woman’s baby dies, she is detained for cover-up

A 22-year-old woman has been detained by the police in connection with the death of her own eight-old-month boy. According to police, the child allegedly died after falling off the woman’s lap. Fearing punishment by her family, the woman allegedly covered up the death by making it look like a disappearance, police said.

“We found the body of an eight-month-old in Gopalgarh. The mother of the child has been detained and we are questioning her. Prima-facie it appears the child fell from her lap and died. This happened before August 11. For the next 10 days, the woman convinced people around her that the boy has been abducted. We are in the process of filing a case against her,” said Sharad Chandra Sharma, circle officer, Jewar.

According to police, on August 11 evening, the woman was travelling to a nearby market with her child when she allegedly dropped him accidentally.

The woman, afraid that her in-laws would punish her for the death of the child, put the body in a cement bag and hid it in a nearby granary. She told the family that the child had been abducted. The family filed a case under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) at Jewar police station.

Later, the woman decided to bury the body in a field, but was spotted by villagers, police said. “The body was severely decomposed… we are awaiting the post-mortem report. It is only after we determine the cause of death that we can file a case under relevant sections,” said an officer.