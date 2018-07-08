25-yr-old woman commits suicide at Noida mall

The dead, Shivangi, hailed from Aligarh and was living in Uttar Pradesh’ Baroula village in Sector 49. (Representational Image) The dead, Shivangi, hailed from Aligarh and was living in Uttar Pradesh’ Baroula village in Sector 49. (Representational Image)

By Anshuman Singh

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the third floor of Noida’s Great India Place Mall in Sector 18, police said. The dead, Shivangi, hailed from Aligarh and was living in Uttar Pradesh’ Baroula village in Sector 49.

A purported suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned unhappiness over the state of her relationship with a man, whom she wanted to marry, and who was not speaking with her, police said.

