Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • 25-yr-old woman commits suicide at Noida mall

25-yr-old woman commits suicide at Noida mall

A purported suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned unhappiness over the state of her relationship with a man, whom she wanted to marry, and who was not speaking with her, police said.

Noida | Updated: July 8, 2018 3:02:55 am
noida woman suicide, woman commits suicide in noida, great india place mall, noida mall suicide The dead, Shivangi, hailed from Aligarh and was living in Uttar Pradesh’ Baroula village in Sector 49. (Representational Image)
Related News

By Anshuman Singh

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the third floor of Noida’s Great India Place Mall in Sector 18, police said. The dead, Shivangi, hailed from Aligarh and was living in Uttar Pradesh’ Baroula village in Sector 49.

A purported suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned unhappiness over the state of her relationship with a man, whom she wanted to marry, and who was not speaking with her, police said.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement