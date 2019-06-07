Noida: Dhoni’s house among several burgled, 3 men arrested

Three persons have been arrested by Noida Police for allegedly breaking into and burgling multiple houses in Noida — including that of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Sector 104, which he had given on rent — said police.

According to police, the accused stole an LED TV from the cricketer’s house, which he had given on rent to one Vikram Singh. The television in Dhoni’s house was stolen allegedly while renovation work was taking place at his house.

Nine batteries, three inverters, five laptops and five LED TVs, among other items were recovered from the possession of the accused — Rahul, Bablu and Ikhlaq.

Police said the accused also stole a Digital Video Recorder to allegedly destroy digital evidence of their crime.

According to police, they would pretend to sell items in the area and recce empty houses. They would also look at houses with no lights switched on and ring bells multiple times to ensure no one was inside before breaking into it.

Police claimed Dhoni’s house was not an individual target and that it was among many houses they had broken into, since it was a residential area.

The gang has various cases registered against them under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (theft in dwelling house) at Sector 39 police station.

One of the accused is currently absconding, added police. The accused are also residents of Noida, said police.