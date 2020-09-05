Noida: Amity University student out for a drive attacked, dies in hospital

Akshay Kalra went out for a drive Wednesday after 10 pm, and was found lying in a pool of blood in Noida’s Sector 62 around 11 pm.

A 25-year-old student of Amity University died Friday night, two days after he was attacked by unknown men during an alleged carjacking incident in Noida.

According to the police, the victim, Akshay Kalra, went out for a drive Wednesday in his Hyundai Creta after 10 pm, and was found lying in a pool of blood on the road in Noida’s Sector 62 around 11 pm. Kalra’s car is missing, said police.

“We received information that a man was lying on the road in Noida Sector 62. He was rushed to the nearest hospital. His identity was revealed during the inquiry, and we realised he was a Noida resident. So far, we know that he had gone out for a drive in his SUV and was attacked by unknown assailants. The car and his wallet were missing. It is a matter of investigation whether the motive was personal rivalry or carjacking,” said Rajesh S, ADCP Noida.

Kalra was admitted to Fortis Hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday night. He passed away due to complications arising out of excessive blood loss, the police said. “The victim had an injury mark on the right side of his head at the time of his admission in the hospital. Initial probe revealed that the victim was also attacked on the chest with the butt of a pistol. Before a sketch could be prepared, the victim slipped into unconsciousness,” said a police officer.

Noida police has formed eight teams, which are currently tracking the case manually and through surveillance. The spot at which the incident occurred is only a few metres away from the victim’s residence in Varun Apartments. “Even though the area is commercial and has several offices in the vicinity, there was no immediate witness since the incident occurred post 10.30 pm,” a police officer said.

The police are relying on multiple CCTV footage from different buildings, but no substantial lead has been found since Wednesday.

The details of the SUV have been relayed to patrol officers and police stations across the district to tally any input matching the description.

The victim’s family had last spoken to him before 10 pm on Wednesday, in which he had informed them he was heading out for a drive. The victim’s father works in LIC’s Kanpur branch while Kalra was pursuing B Tech in Amity University.

