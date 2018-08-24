Noida ADM suspended after alleged assault on retired colonel

While Singh was arrested on August 14 on the basis of the ADM’s wife’s complaint, he was later granted bail. (Express Photo/File) While Singh was arrested on August 14 on the basis of the ADM’s wife’s complaint, he was later granted bail. (Express Photo/File)

Amid allegations of lodging a false sexual harassment case against a 76-year-old retired Army Colonel and abuse of power, an Additional District Magistrate (ADM), posted in Muzaffaranagar, was suspended from his post on Thursday. The decision comes nine days after the ADM’s wife lodged a police complaint against the retired Army Colonel on charges of sexual harassment.

Confirming the ADM’s suspension, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Avanish Kumar Awasthi said, “He has been suspended in light of the case in Noida involving a retired Colonel.”

The controversy allegedly started over some construction next to a garage at a housing colony located in Noida Sector 37.

On Thursday morning, a team of officials from Noida Authority reached the housing society and claimed that the illegal structure was demolished.

“I had raised objections to the construction since it was illegal and it had not been cleared by the Noida Authority. Moreover, it was blocking passage, access to sunlight and ventilation in my house…On the morning of August 14, the ADM’s wife, son, gunner and some others reached the place, started hurling abuses and hitting me,” retired Colonel Virendra Pratap Singh told reporters on Thursday.

While Singh was arrested on August 14 on the basis of the ADM’s wife’s complaint, he was later granted bail.

Following this, CCTV footage from the colony came to fore which allegedly showed members of the ADM’s family beating Singh’s friend.

A counter-FIR was registered against the ADM and seven others, including his family members, while his gunner and house help were arrested.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App