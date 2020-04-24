No preparations for Ramzan fasts at quarantine facilities, says P’kula Administration

A medical team conducts thermal screening of Newspaper vendors at sector 61 of Mohali on Thursday, April 23 2020. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi A medical team conducts thermal screening of Newspaper vendors at sector 61 of Mohali on Thursday, April 23 2020. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Even as Ramzan, a holy month for the Muslim community, has begun, the Panchkula administration said, it has no plans to facilitate the fast of more than 120 persons who had attended the Jamaat congregations and are at quarantine centres.

“We cannot be expected to provide food as early as 4 am or 5 am for several days. There are many people we have to take care of and there are set timings when the food is received by us, from the various charity organisations. There are several people in the quarantine facility who follow Hinduism and even they have several fasts which we will not be able to facilitate. So, the administration has decided not to do anything special for Ramzan,” said a official of the administration.

The Deputy Commissioner remained unavailable for a comment. Meanwhile, about the facilities for Ramzan at shelter homes which too have several Muslims, MC Commissioner Sumedha Kataria said, “If someone asks for it, we will make arrangements for them.”

Meanwhile, those under quarantine have claimed that they will hold fasts, even if they have to start it with only drinking water early in the mornings and remain hungry for the rest of the day.

