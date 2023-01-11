‘Laying double track for freight trains’: No permission taken from us, says Goa village, panchayat sends stop work notice to RVNL

The residents of Velsao village in south Goa have locked horns with the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) over its ongoing construction work through privately-owned farmland in the village for laying a double track for freight trains.

The panchayat of Velsao village and the owners of the land where the construction work began eight days ago, have deemed it unauthorised, as the land is privately owned and no settlement or agreement has taken place with its owners, said local residents.

After over a week of protests by the residents, the village panchayat on Monday sent a stop work notice to the RVNL based on a complaint raised last Saturday by the owner of the land, Shaliny Victoria Barbosa Saksena.

As per the stop work notice, RVNL has been directed to stop its activities immediately and produce legal documents authorising the construction work within three days. Maria Diana Gouveia, the sarpanch of Velsao, said, “I received a complaint from Shalini Barbosa about encroachment on her family’s property. The complaint was made on Saturday, and on Monday, I issued a stop work notice to RVNL. However, work has not stopped, as due a high court order that states that the permission of the panchayat is not required for RVNL to carry out developmental work.”

The residents of Velsao have been protesting against the construction work for over a week.

Orville Dourado Rodriques, founder of Goencho Ekvott, a Velsao-based NGO at the forefront of the protests, said: “No authorisation has been given for the construction by the family that owns the land. There is no deal, no intimation and no agreement. The family was unaware of the work.”

Rodriques added the matter of construction of double railway track on th west side is sub-judice, and the residents have been battling the issue in court for over two-and-a-half years.

Eight days ago, the residents noticed that construction work had begun on the east side. Upon inquiry and noticing the logos on the machinery, the residents realised that the work was being carried out by RVNL. Initially, due to the protests, the work was stopped, but workers returned the next day with police protection, Rodriques said.

“Also, on Tuesday, they dumped construction equipment on church-owned land without permission. We will be taking up this matter as well. We understand this is for transporting coal to industries in Karnataka and Maharashtra. It is not even for a passenger train and the development is not going to benefit Goa,” Rodriques said.

He added, “We are a small village primarily depending on farming… These are our paddy fields… Imagine what will happen if our farmlands are encroached?” Phone calls and messages sent to RVNL MD Pradeep Gaur did not elicit any response.