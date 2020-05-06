No fresh COVID-19 case in Noida

Currently 412 people are in institution quarantine, he said. Currently 412 people are in institution quarantine, he said.

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported from Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, keeping the tally of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district at 192, officials said.

Also, no patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday. So far, 109 of the 192 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, leaving 83 active cases in the district, they added.

Total 3,809 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the COVID-19 test so far, of which 192 have tested positive, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Currently 412 people are in institution quarantine, he said.

According to official statistics shared with the press, no sample for COVID-19 test was collected between May 4 and 5.

On both days, the total number of samples collected till evening were 3,722, which rose to 3,809 on Wednesday.

