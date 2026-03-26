‘No cause for concern’ As petrol and diesel shortage rumour sparks panic, Karnataka Government issues clarification

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The Karnataka Government Wednesday dismissed rumours of an impending fuel shortage after reports of citizens queuing at petrol pumps with bottles, cans, and other containers in some parts of the state.
In a release, the under secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that such behaviour by consumers was triggered by speculations circulating on social media and certain localities.
“The Central Government has clarified that there is ample stock of fuel available at retail outlets across the country. Furthermore, the public is strongly advised against transporting or storing fuel in loose or unsuitable containers, as this poses serious safety risks and fire hazards,” the release said.
The department also issued directions to petrol pumps that only direct refuelling should be done at retail outlets. “Petrol pumps are strictly prohibited from supplying fuel in bottles, cans, or any other external containers,” it said.
It noted that existing laws prohibit the storage of fuel in bulk or in unauthorised containers. “The Government assures the public that the fuel supply chain remains robust and that there is no cause for concern,” the release said.
The panic comes amid restrictions on the sale of LPG cylinders imposed due to the West Asia conflict. The shortage has caused a crisis, especially for hoteliers in Bengaluru and other parts.
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