‘No cause for concern’ As petrol and diesel shortage rumour sparks panic, Karnataka Government issues clarification

The Karnataka Government Wednesday dismissed rumours of an impending fuel shortage after reports of citizens queuing at petrol pumps with bottles, cans, and other containers in some parts of the state.

In a release, the under secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that such behaviour by consumers was triggered by speculations circulating on social media and certain localities.

“The Central Government has clarified that there is ample stock of fuel available at retail outlets across the country. Furthermore, the public is strongly advised against transporting or storing fuel in loose or unsuitable containers, as this poses serious safety risks and fire hazards,” the release said.