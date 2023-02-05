scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Nidarshana Gowani attends Maharashtra Ratna Awards 2023 as the guest of honour

Maharashtra Ratna Awards 2023 organized by MahaSeWA (Maharashtra Societies welfare association)to honour brands, companies, individuals, and entrepreneurs for their exceptional contributions to the state invited entrepreneur Nidarshana Gowani.

Gowani was also awarded a trophy for her unwavering spirit and selfless work as the trustee of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani trust and her excellence in the field of business.

This event was attended by people of prominence from multiple fields including cinema and politics. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present in the event.

Gowani handed over the awards to winners across categories. All these honoured awardees will also be featured in the Maharashtra Book of Records 2023. Gowani took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for the award and congratulate the winners.

Other guests present there were Deepak Kesarkar, education minister of Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of Skill and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra, and Mrs Manju Lodha. The list of film and television celebrities at the event included Padmini Kolhapure, Sudesh Bhosale, Isha Koppikar, and Yuvika Chaudhary.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 07:49 IST
Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
