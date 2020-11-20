NHAI collaborates with IITs, NITs

About 200 institutes have signed the MoU.(Representational image)

The best brains in India’s reputed technology institutes will “adopt” highways and work with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in its endeavour to create a network of world-class highways.

Eighteen IITs, 26 NITs and 190 other colleges have agreed to collaborate with the highways builder under an initiative wherein they adopt a stretch of national highway nearby and exchange notes with NHAI on the latest technologies in making and maintaining highways. About 200 institutes have signed the MoU. Over 300 institutes are expected to collaborate to adopt highway stretches, NHAI said in a statement Friday.

The institutes will study improvement prospects in road safety, maintenance, riding comfort, removal of choke points and usage of new technologies on the adopted stretches and give suitable suggestions to NHAI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.