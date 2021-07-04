Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner out on a night patrol

Balaji Srivastava also conducted a ‘night check’ at police stations such as RK Puram, South Campus and Daryaganj and spoke to staffers who perform night duties. (Twitter/Mahender Singh Manral)

The newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava went out for a ‘night patrolling’ across several police stations in Delhi to interact with staff on the ground and also reviewed security arrangements at Red Fort and Gazipur border.

Police said the Commissioner went out on Saturday night and met personnel who “controlled mob” during the tractor rally on January 26 at Red Fort and Gazipur border.

He also conducted a ‘night check’ at police stations such as RK Puram, South Campus and Daryaganj and spoke to staffers who perform night duties.

A Delhi Police Spokesperson said, “Srivastava wanted to check the presence of the staff during night hours and also wanted to know if they were facing any challenges. He also visited several picket points and met staffers who were performing their night patrolling duty on bikes and vans.”

Srivastava, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch, took additional charge of Commissioner on Wednesday. Since then, he has announced weekly ‘Jan Sunwai’ meetings for the speedy redressal of public grievances and held crime-review meetings to check security arrangements in Delhi and across borders.

On Saturday night, Srivastava also interacted with complainants at the police station and briefed some of them about the police’s online complaint system. He wants police officers to be trained with the complaint system and also suggested that YouTube tutorials must be made to make people aware of the process of filing an e-complaint.

“The recently launched Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) is on the Delhi police website and Commissioner briefed many people on how to use it to lodge e-complaints without visiting the police stations,” said an officer.

The night check went on till the early hours of Sunday as Commissioner met DCPs to check the welfare measures taken by them for their staff. He directed the officers to take care of their staffers and “connect with them”

Towards the end of the check, Srivastava went to Red Fort and Gazipur border and met staff who have been deployed at these places after the tractor rally turned violent on January 26. He met Inspector Pushp Lata and praised her efforts for showing “exemplary bravery in controlling mob” at Akshardham during the tractor rally.

On January 26, Inspector Lata was deployed at the Gazipur border during the rally. Videos of her stopping a group of protesters went viral on social media. She is seen standing in front of a moving tractor and stopping farmers while they were breaking barricades and moving towards the city.