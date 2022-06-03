NDMC to develop bus terminus-cum-commercial complex at Shivaji Stadium, floats tender

As part of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to redevelop Shivaji Stadium Bus Terminus into an eco-friendly ‘bus stop-cum-commercial complex’.

The council has also begun preliminary works such as site surveys, topography, mapping, and floated tenders for the construction of the complex.

The commercial complex that will come up in the heart of New Delhi will have state-of-the-art facilities such as multi-level parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and pick-and-drop facility for last-mile connectivity vehicles like auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycles.

According to officials, the building will be a ground-plus two-floor structure with two basements. The height of the building will be 14.75 metres high and it will have space to accommodate around 112 cars in the two basements.

Besides, it will also have designer LED lights, air-conditioners, CCTV cameras, seating arrangements for the public, etc.

While the ground floor will be for buses, commuters will also be able to hail cabs, auto-rickshaws, and cycles. “It will be a multi-modal hub for various modes of transport,” said an official.

The total cost of the project is Rs 57 crore. “Tenders have been floated and the work will be awarded in the next one month. Once the tender is awarded, the work will begin by August,” said an official.