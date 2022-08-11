NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP, seeks action from LS speaker

August 11, 2022 4:30:07 pm
The National Commission for Women has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav after receiving a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him.
According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent, the panel said.
The content of the video is alleged to be indecent, obscene and undignified, the NCW said in a statement.
Taking serious note of the allegations, the Commission said it has written to Om Birla to look into the matter and to take appropriate action.
Subscriber Only Stories
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police urging him to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter, it added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Australia men’s cricket team donate tour prize money to assist Sri Lanka in economic crisis
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, controversial legacy
Two killed in landslide as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh
From tying rakhis to armed forces personnel to tying the thread on trees, this is how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Netizens bowled over by Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘bahut jagah hai’ Instagram video
Three main suspects in Karnataka BJP youth leader’s murder held after two-week hunt
MAH CET 2022: BHMCT admit card released; here’s how to download
Airtel launches Wynk Studio, aims to bring more than 5000 artists onboard by 2024
Kajal Aggarwal and her son pay tribute to SS Rajamouli by recreating scene from Baahubali
Kerala High Court asks ED why it needs details of Thomas Isaac’s personal assets in KIIFB case: ‘He has right to privacy’
AI does not have thoughts, no matter what you think
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’