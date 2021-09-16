Oscillation trials of Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 completed

The oscillation trials of the Navi Mumbai Metro line one from Pendhar Station to Central Park Station covering a distance of 5.14 kilometers were completed recently.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal agency for the construction of Metro in Navi Mumbai, is planning to open a part of the Metro line 1 from Metro station numbers 7 to 11 for operations by December 2021.

The Research Design and Structured Organisation (RDSO) has carried out oscillation trial and emergency braking distance (EBD) trials and the coaches were tested on different parameters, including speed, weight and braking.

The trials started on August 28 and went on till Tuesday.

The team will now submit its report to the commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), after which the route will be inspected by the Railway Safety Commissionerate. After that, the Security Commissionerate will give its decision in this regard. After receiving the approval and certification from the railway board, CIDCO and the state government will take a decision to make this service open to the public.

The oscillation trials were conducted to check dynamic behaviour of the rolling stock or Metro cars in different conditions to ensure safety and quality of the rides.