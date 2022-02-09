Navi Mumbai woman loses Rs 45.91 lakh to ‘gift’ cyber-fraud

A 48-year-old woman working in a cooperative bank in Navi Mumbai lost Rs 45.91 lakh after a fraudster impersonating a doctor from the United Kingdom befriended her and asked her to pay for the “expensive gifts” he sent, the police have said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was recently registered with the Nerul police station in Navi Mumbai. In December last year, the complainant received a message from the cyber-fraudster who contacted her through a UK-based mobile phone number. He told her that he is a doctor and works as a gynaecologist in Liverpool.

She asked him how he got her number to which the man replied he got it from an Indian group. They started speaking and chatting on WhatsApp and after 10 to 15 days he started using another UK based number to chat with her. He took her personal details like her birthday and told her he wanted to send her a gift in advance.

The woman told the police, “I told him I do not want any gifts from him but he kept requesting me to accept it after which I said yes. He asked me for my address but I gave the address of my workplace.”

On December 19, the fraudster told her that he had sent the gift by a courier service. The complainant got a call from a woman, a part of the gang of cyber-fraudsters, the next day saying she was calling from the Delhi Customs office.

The woman impersonating as a Customs official told the complainant she has received a parcel with money in UK currency and jewellery and that she will have to pay Rs 2.10 lakh as Customs charges. When the complainant asked why she would have to pay the customs charges, the woman told her the person receiving the parcel has to pay.

The complainant immediately called the so-called doctor on WhatsApp and he told her that he has sent 80,000 Pound, a bag, a perfume bottle, and jewellery for her. He asked her to pay the charges to clear the items. The victim transferred Rs 2.10 lakh but the next day the woman called again and asked for another Rs 4.50 lakh as Customs charges on the jewellery. The complainant paid up.

The so-called Customs official called from two different numbers the next day again and asked for another Rs 26.70 lakh, saying the amount was required to be paid as fees and taxes to convert the 80,000 Pound into Indian rupees. The woman paid the money over a period of a few days.

The woman called again to tell the complainant that the gift parcel has reached Mumbai but she will have to pay a charge of Rs 12.60 lakh for clearance. The woman paid this amount too. The woman called again and asked for Rs 11.78 lakh to be paid as insurance for the parcel. The complainant told the woman she has exhausted all her savings and had even borrowed money from her relatives to pay the money.

However, the woman threatened the complainant that she will be arrested by the Customs Department if the money was not paid by January 6. The complainant confided in her relatives who told her that she was being cheated by cyber-criminals and there was no gift sent to her.

The woman then called on the numbers but the so-called Customs official woman did not pick up after which she called the doctor (fraud) who too did not respond. She finally approached the police and a case was registered.