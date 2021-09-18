Navi Mumbai: Water supply disruption in Kharghar, Ulve, Dronagiri areas from Sunday

Water supply will be disrupted in the Kharghar, Ulve and Dronagiri areas from Sunday as repair works will be underway in the supply system.

The supply will be stopped for 24 hours once every week so that the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) can carry out repairs and improvement work.

CIDCO said water will not be supplied to Dronagiri and MJP (JNPT) areas from 8 am on Sunday to 7 am on Monday, while Kharghar will not get water from 8 am on Monday to 7 am on Tuesday and in Ulwe node the supply will be stopped from 8 am on Tuesday to 7 am on Wednesday. Citizens in these areas have been asked to store sufficient water ahead of the disruption and cooperate with the corporation.