Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s novel initiative encourages commuters to read books on the go

In a first, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a novel initiative to provide books to passengers on three of its airconditioned long-distance buses. Commuters on these buses can now read the works of well-known authors on various subjects in Marathi and English. The service, jointly implemented with the Let’s Read India foundation, would be free of cost.

“The concept of providing a mobile library through the Let’s Read India foundation in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses for passengers on long-distance routes, like Mantralaya, is innovative and will encourage people to read more,” said Abhijit Bangar, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner. “In the first phase, the library facility has been made available on three buses. This will be increased in future.”

Officials said the initiative is the first of its kind in the country. The selection of books has been done carefully by the foundation considering all age groups, and there is a plan to provide books to commuters as per their request, an official said.

“In addition, a QR code is displayed on the side of each seat on these buses. On scanning it using their mobile phone, passengers can get information about books as well as authors. There is also a plan to provide e-books and audio books to commuters. Soon we will start that service also,” the official said.