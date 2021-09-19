Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for creating fake Instagram account of teen, posting obscene content

The Navi Mumbai Police’s cyber cell has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly defaming a 17-year old college girl by creating a fake Instagram account of the victim and posting obscene photos and videos.

The accused, Ajay Shingane, has a past criminal record, said police.

An officer said that in March, an unidentified person had created an Instagram account using the name of the girl and her

cellphone number. The accused had allegedly morphed photos of the girl and sent the same to her 106 friends.

When the girl came to know about this, she informed her parents and approached the police. Following this, an FIR was registered and the police traced the accused with the help of technical assistance.

“The accused is a history-sheeter and was arrested recently for robbery and chain snatching. We have arrested him and he has

admitted that he did it to defame the girl,” the officer said.