Navi Mumbai cop missing, letter in his name accuses senior of corruption; wife files complaint

A sub-inspector (PSI) attached with the Kalamboli police station in Navi mumbai has been missing since Saturday afternoon. The PSI has been identified as Manesh Bachhav, whose wife has now lodged a missing complaint with the Kalamboli police.

An unsigned letter in Bachhav’s name has gone viral on social media in which he purportedly alleged that he was being harassed and troubled by a “corrupt” senior official.

The unsigned letter has been addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, alleging rampant corruption in the police station and accusing a senior police inspector of the Kalamboli police station of being corrupt, harassing him over the collection target and causing mental trauma. The letter also states that Bachhav was transferred from the Kalamboli police station and it demands an inquiry into the assets of the PI and investigation into alleged illegal activities undertaken at Kalamboli.

The Kalamboli police have been looking for Bachhav and launched an inquiry into the allegations levelled by him.

A senior police officer from Navi Mumbai police confirmed that the letter has been viral but since it’s unsigned, its veracity is yet to be verified.