Navi Mumbai: CIDCO completes trial run of metro from Pendhar to Central Park

The Oscillation trials of the Navi Mumbai Metro line from Pendhar station to Central Park station covering a distance of 5.14 kilometers was completed on Tuesday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal agency for the construction of Metro in Navi Mumbai, is planning to open a part of the metro line 1 from metro station number 7 to 11 for operations by December 2021.

The Research Design and Structured Organization (RDSO) have carried out Oscillation Trial and Emergency Breaking Distance (EBD) trial and the coaches were tested on different parameters including speed weight and breaking.

The trials were started on August 28 and went on till Tuesday.

The team will now submit its report to the commissioner of Railway Safety(CRS) after which the route will be inspected by the Railway Safety Commissionerate. Following this, the Security Commissionerate will give its decision in this regard. After receiving the approval and certification from the railway board, the CIDCO, and the state government will take a decision to make this service open for public.

RDSO is a body under Ministry of Railways which enforces standardisation and co-ordination amongst various railway systems and is authorised for carrying out oscillation trials for Metros.

The CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai to interconnect different nodes. A trial run of line 1 measuring 11.1 kms with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully in May this year.

Though the work on the Navi Mumbai metro was started in the year 2011, it was delayed.

CIDCO had hence appointed Maha Metro for the fast implementation of remaining works on line no 1 this year. The work of Main Viaduct, Depot Approach Viaduct, Depot cum Workshop are completed. Station works, Lifts, Escalator, Furniture and Systems works are in progress.

The Oscillation trials were conducted to check dynamic behaviour of the rolling stock or metro cars in different conditions to ensure the safety and quality of the rides. The metro cars were also be tested to know the braking system and worthiness of tracks and the cars at different times.