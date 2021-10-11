MVA misused police to enforce Maharashtra bandh: Devendra Fadnavis 

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for observing a state-wide bandh on the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“If the government is seriously concerned about farmers’ welfare, it should first announce a decent package for the flood-hit Vidarbha and Marathwada farmers,” Fadnavis said on Monday.

“The Supreme Court is looking into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Uttar Pradesh government is also taking appropriate action on the issue. But it needs to be asked what the MVA government has done for farmers in Maharashtra,” the LoP said.

“At least 2,000 farmers in Maharashtra have committed suicide under the watch of the MVA government in the last 15 months. They have neither received the benefits of loan waiver nor any other help from the administration,” Fadnavis added.

The BJP leader said that the state government has blatantly misused police and the administrative machinery to enforce the bandh.

NCP president Sharad Pawar’s remark equating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre also drew sharp comments from former chief minister Fadnavis. “During the Congress-NCP regime, farmers were fired at in Maval in Pune district. In Rajasthan, the Congress government used police to beat up farmers. They did not draw parallels with Jallianwala Bagh during those incidents.”

For the last one and a half years, the Maharashtra government has created a record of sorts of shutting down all welfare schemes, including those meant for farmers, he said.

“Most establishments were shut for months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. After a long period, the situation has started to become normal, but the MVA government has thrust a bandh on the people of the state during this crucial time,” Fadnavis said, adding that “the MVA is a Bandh Sarkar.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil also criticised the MVA government over Monday’s bandh. “The NCP decided to call a bandh to divert people’s attention from Income Tax raids carried out against their leaders for the last fortnight or so,” he said.

Patil added that “The Shiv Sena had to heed to NCP’s bandh call to retain power. Sena leaders know that they cannot defy Pawar’s decision if they want to retain power in Maharashtra.”

The I-T department had last week carried out raids in various establishments and offices of Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, and his three sisters in Pune and Kolhapur.

The BJP state president also termed the Maharashtra bandh as “ill-timed”. “Several devotees frequent temples during the ongoing Navratri festival, they were inconvenienced owing to the sudden shutdown,” Patil said.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “The bandh was opposed by farmers, students, traders and citizens, but the alliance government forcibly imposed it on them. Government officials were trying to instil fear in the minds of people. The police commissioner had declared that law and order situation might arise during the bandh. Whereas BEST’s general manager was working to ensure that the bandh was successful.”

Sharad Pawar had given the bandh call from Solapur, where markets and farming activities continued on Monday despite the bandh, Shelar added.

The BJP leader said that even in Dadar, where Shiv Sena Bhavan is located, the market functioned normally till 10am on Monday.

In Satara, too, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant, MP Chhatrapati Udayan Raje, himself hit the road and rode his bike to protest against the bandh call.