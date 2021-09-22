Mumbai: Man held for killing son

The Vashi Government Railway Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his four-year-old son by banging his head on the Sanpada railway station platform on Monday.

The accused was identified as Sakalsingh Haridas Pawar. He allegedly committed the crime over a fight with his second wife, the police said.

The family stay beneath the Sanpada flyover and earn a living by doing menial jobs and begging.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 am on Monday, when the family came to Sanpada station to beg. The accused beat up his son and threw him on the ground, killing him in the process, said the police.

“He told us he committed the offence in a fit of rage as he had fought with this second wife. We have arrested the accused and the FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by his brother. We are checking if he has a past criminal record,” said a police officer.