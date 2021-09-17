Mumbai: Friend held for killing man over Rs 17,000

The APMC police in Navi Mumbai, which is probing the murder of a 30-year-old man whose dismembered body parts were found dumped in a drain in Vashi, arrested a 27-year-old friend of the victim for his murder on Wednesday.

The police said accused Sujit Kumar Chouhan, a resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, allegedly killed Ravindra Mandotiya over a Rs 17,000-loan he had taken from the deceased.

According to the police, Chouhan has confessed to killing Mandotiya, as the latter would threaten to kill him if he did not return the money. “The two had several tiffs in the past over the issue. Last week, Chouhan called Mandotiya and offered him liquor. After he got intoxicated, Chouhan killed him with a sharp object. Later, to destroy evidence, he chopped Mandotiya’s body and dumped them at three locations,” said an officer.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when residents of APMC area noticed a foul smell emanating from a drain and informed the authorities. During a search, a blue plastic bag containing two hands, two legs and a thigh was found but there was no sign of the torso and the head. The man had a tattoo with the name of ‘Ravindra’ and an image of Lord Hanuman drawn in one hand.

The police sent the body parts to JJ hospital for postmortem examination. The officers then started looking into missing persons’ complaints registered in other police stations mentioning a man on whose hand there is a tattoo. They came across a person named Ravindra Mandotiya, who had a similar tattoo on his hand. A complaint regarding him going missing was registered at Koparkhairane police station.

Following this, the police started questioning people known to Mandotiya. The officers zeroed in on Chouhan and arrested him.

“He confessed to having killed Mandotiya over the financial dispute and the threats. During investigation, it was revealed that Chouhan had disposed body parts at three places. While the torso was recovered from Shilphata, the head was exhumed by police from Koparkhairane,” said the officer.