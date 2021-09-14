Nashik Police introduce 2-hour mandatory counselling session for helmetless bikers

In an attempt to ensure safety of two-wheeler riders in Nashik city, police commissioner Deepak Pandey recently launched a new initiative, where bikers caught without helmets will have to compulsorily undergo two hours of counselling sessions on road safety. The police said they have provided counselling to 350 riders caught without helmets till Tuesday.

The authorities further added that the vehicles of helmetless drivers are being seized and only after they complete the counselling session and produce the certificate at the traffic station, their bikes are being given back.

Explaining the whole initiative, assistant commissioner of police Sitaram Gaikwad (traffic) said, “This initiative was started on September 9. In the past, several helmetless riders have lost their lives. So, in an effort to reduce fatalities and accidents in general, we have started this initiative.”

The police said they conduct counselling sessions in two batches from 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

“We have four units in Nashik city, so accordingly, we assign nakabandis at regular intervals, catch helmetless drivers and send them to the training school of a private firm named Traffic First. We have tied up with them who provide counselling sessions on road safety to these helmetless riders for free,” said Gaikwad.

The police said that on August 15, under the instruction of Pandey, the Nashik police had started a fresh campaign of No Helmet No Petrol, where helmetless riders were not given petrol at petrol pumps.

However, that did not prove to be effective because riders would wear helmets while entering the petrol pump and after filling the petrol, they would remove the headgear.

“Also the riders had started filling petrol in excess to reduce the number of times they had to visit,” said an officer.

“We believe people will be worried to spend their valuable time on these counselling sessions and will start wearing helmets which will eventually serve our purpose,” said another police officer.