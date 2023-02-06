scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Naimi Shah marks her OTT debut with ‘Desh Khatre Mein Hai’

While speaking Naimi talked about how she started her career and said, "Always wanted to see me on the bigger screen."

Naimi Shah
Listen to this article
Naimi Shah marks her OTT debut with ‘Desh Khatre Mein Hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Naimi Shah, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, will soon mark her OTT debut with the film ‘Desh Khatre Mein Hai’. This female-oriented movie has been directed by Siddiqui Subhani.

While speaking Naimi talked about how she started her career and said, “Always wanted to see me on the bigger screen. So I left my home in Vadodara and came. to Mumbai to pursue my dreams. Yes, when I first came to Mumbai it was very fast-moving as compared to Vadodara. So it took time to adjust and people here are very competitive on the face they pretend to be friends and in reality, they will backstab you.”

She revealed her character from the upcoming OTT film, “I am really excited as I am playing a girl from a small village being a fashion icon, the journey, the struggles and everything which goes behind the industry. We are going to announce it super soon and am really excited as I worked really hard to make it this far. It will be released on Zee5. Plus my family is also now supporting me after they got the news.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 03:53 IST
Next Story

Biz transformation event ‘Mission Force’ concludes

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close