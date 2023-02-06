Naimi Shah marks her OTT debut with ‘Desh Khatre Mein Hai’

Naimi Shah, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, will soon mark her OTT debut with the film ‘Desh Khatre Mein Hai’. This female-oriented movie has been directed by Siddiqui Subhani.

While speaking Naimi talked about how she started her career and said, “Always wanted to see me on the bigger screen. So I left my home in Vadodara and came. to Mumbai to pursue my dreams. Yes, when I first came to Mumbai it was very fast-moving as compared to Vadodara. So it took time to adjust and people here are very competitive on the face they pretend to be friends and in reality, they will backstab you.”

She revealed her character from the upcoming OTT film, “I am really excited as I am playing a girl from a small village being a fashion icon, the journey, the struggles and everything which goes behind the industry. We are going to announce it super soon and am really excited as I worked really hard to make it this far. It will be released on Zee5. Plus my family is also now supporting me after they got the news.”