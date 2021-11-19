We are witnessing urban Naxalisation, certain forces trying to create public opinion against govt: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday flagged what he termed as urban Naxalisation, describing it as an activity of “creating anger (aakrosh) against the government”.

Addressing mediapersons at Gadchiroli on the second day of his four-day Vidarbha tour, Pawar said, “We used to think that Naxalism is restricted only to some parts of districts like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Nanded. But, of late, we are witnessing what can be described as urban Naxalisation, where certain forces and groups are trying to create public opinion and hatred against the government and ruling classes. Such people could be working from cities like Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai and many other places like Sahyadri Ranges down to Kerala. Of course, we don’t see any Naxalites directly but if we don’t take care of the problem in time, then we will be forced to take different measures.”

Pawar observed, “The problem of Naxalism is basically socio-economic and when I was chief minister, we had adopted the twin strategy of pushing development and tightening law and order to thwart the bid against the process of development. Compared to those times, the problem today is much more aggravated but as far as Maharashtra is concerned, the situation is much better than other states like Chhattisgarh.”



Referring to the contentious Lloyd Metals and Energy Ltd’s iron ore mine at Surjagad in Etapalli tahsil, Pawar came out in support of the mine, saying, “It is necessary to create employment for local youths and create an industry to achieve that goal. We need to eliminate the frustration of local youths, remove misgivings about such projects and ensure permanent job opportunities for them.”

On the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws passed by the central government, Pawar said, “Nobody can say that the laws can be made in a certain way only. But the government can always have a flexible approach and can make changes wherever possible to come out with some solution without making it a prestige issue.”