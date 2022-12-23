SIT to probe Salian death, BJP for narco test on Aaditya

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, informed the Assembly Thursday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The issue of Salian’s death was raised in the House by MLAs of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Later in the day, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demanded that a narco test be conducted on Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Sena faction under Uddhav Thackeray, to “bring out the truth” behind Salian’s death.

When his comments were sought, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters outside the Assembly that the issue had been raised to “protect the scamster Chief Minister”, referring to the row over regularisation of land of the Nagpur Investment Trust for which Shinde has come under Opposition attack.

“Our politics was never so low… politicians are using the death of a girl for politics. Her parents have appealed to the President to stop the harassment post her death, but these (ruling coalition) people have no respect for that as well. This is a dictatorship… It is happening because they are scared,” he said.

Salian (28) died on June 8, 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report. Sushant Singh Rajput died six days later.

Announcing the SIT probe, Fadnavis said the case related to Salian’s death was never transferred to the CBI and no closure report was submitted.

Advertisement

There were noisy scenes in the Assembly and the Legislative Council with MLAs of the BJP and Shinde faction demanding a probe into Salian’s death. Both Houses had to be adjourned multiple times.

Amid the din, Fadnavis said, “The case is with Mumbai police. Those who have any evidence regarding this case should come forward. We will probe it through SIT.”

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the CBI has already probed Salian’s death and found it was a case of suicide. He said the government must not use it to settle political scores.

Advertisement

Responding to this, Fadnavis said, “The Disha case was not with the CBI and there is no closure report… We want to assure that we will probe any new evidence, if available with anyone, with impartiality and without political bias.”

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Rane demanded that a narco test be conducted on Aaditya Thackeray for the Salian and Rajput deaths. “It will bring out the truth. If Aftab’s narco test can be conducted in the Shraddha Walkar case, then why can’t Aaditya be put to this test in these cases?”.

In the Council, when BJP legislators demanded a SIT probe in the Salian case, the Opposition countered it by seeking a SIT probe into a complaint of alleged sexual harassment and assault filed by a Mumbai woman against an MP. MLC Manisha Kayande from the Thackeray faction of the Sena raised the issue.

Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe directed the state to also set up a SIT in the case allegedly involving the MP.

Fadnavis informed the Council that he had announced an SIT in the Salian case. “I will check the directions of the Deputy Speaker and necessary action will be taken,” he said.