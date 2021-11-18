Sharad Pawar: Need policy to compensate traders for losses suffered in communal strife

NCP CHIEF Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the state government should introduce a policy to compensate traders and entrepreneurs who suffer losses during incidents of communal strife.

Addressing a gathering of traders and entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Wednesday, Pawar said, “It is very unfortunate that the state witnessed reactions to what happened in Tripura. Some political parties poured out on the streets, which was wrong. Traders and entrepreneurs suffer heavy losses during such incidents for no fault of theirs. As such, the government should have a policy to compensate them in the event of such incidents.”

Pawar is on a four-day visit to Vidarbha, during which he will visit Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Wardha districts. The NCP chief said his tour was to expand his party’s presence in the region.



He also suggested that there should be a central committee with representatives from different organisations of traders and entrepreneurs, which could look into the issues they face. “Traders and entrepreneurs from different parts of the state have different problems. So, to resolve their issues, there should be a central committee, which will be recognised by the government. This will help their problems reach the departments concerned. Such a committee will hold regular monthly meetings with the government. Such a policy needs to be formulated.”

On whether the opposition was willing to accept West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its leader in the fight against BJP in the 2024 elections, Pawar said, “Leadership is not the issue. We will discuss about a possible alliance in the upcoming Parliament session. Today, there is need to give options to people and we have to try to fulfil their wish.”