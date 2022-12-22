Secretaries from home and edu depts to discuss plan to inspect ecosystem outside schools, says Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that secretaries from the home and education departments will soon meet to discuss a plan to inspect whether the prevailing ecosystem, including the presence of cafeterias, paan shops and possible anti-social elements in and around schools.

Fadnavis said a policy should be in place to take necessary measures against such issues. He also said that CCTV cameras would be installed in all state schools in a phased manner.

He was replying to the motion of attention moved by BJP MLCs Uma Khapre and Pravin Darekar against the backdrop of sexual harassment faced by girl students in civic-run schools of Mumbai as well as increasing anti-social elements and paan-gutkha shops outside schools.

Darekar added that meetings of parents’ committee, school administration and police should be conducted every month to draw up action plan to tackle such problems. Leader of Opposition in the Council, Ambadas Danve, raised the issue of increasing number of cafeterias outside schools and demanded that more CCTV cameras be installed in schools.

In reply, Fadnavis said, “Regarding issues raised by you (Danve) of cafeterias and even Darekarji mentioned (about pan shops and anti-social elements outside schools)… we will try to form a policy.”

“Secretaries of the home and education departments will soon meet and discuss the issue. They will chalk out a plan to inspect if the ecosystem (of cafeterias, pan shops) in and outside schools are appropriate or not and take necessary steps and remedial measures,” he added. “The government will also see install CCTV cameras in each school in phased manner,” Fadnavis said.