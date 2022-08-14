World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

August 14, 2022 12:16:13 pm
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the whole world looks towards India for managing diversity.
He was speaking at a function on ‘Bharat@2047: My Vision My Action’ in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.
“The world points at India when it comes to managing diversity efficiently. The world is full of contradictions but managing dualities will only come from India,” he said.
Bhagwat said there have been many historical events which were never told to us nor taught in a proper way.
Subscriber Only Stories
“For instance, the place where Sanskrit grammar was born is not in India. Did we ever ask a question why?” he said.
“It is chiefly because we first forgot our own wisdom and knowledge and later the land was conquered by foreign invaders who mainly came from north west region,” he said.
“We unnecessarily gave importance to caste and other similar structures,” Bhagwat said.
The systems which were formed for work were used to create differences between people and communities, he said. “We do have small differences in language, dress, cultures, but we need to have a mind that will see the big picture and not get stuck into these things,” the RSS chief said.
“All languages in the country are national languages, all people from various caste are mine, we need to have such affection,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Nagpur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Armed men rob Fedbank in Chennai, valuables worth crores looted
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar’s delusional ambition, hubris are hurting the people of Bihar
Women were always speaking, there was no one listening: Smriti Irani
Freebie politics row: AAP begins online campaign seeking support for ‘Bharatvaad’ instead of ‘BJP’s dostvaad’
Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested
Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947
Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport
Bayern Munich and the myth of competition
Independence Day 2022: History, importance and significance
Director Jasmeet Reen deconstructs Alia Bhatt’s revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story in Darlings: ‘Left it to people’s imagination’
Three BTech graduates held, fake govt job recruitment scheme busted in Delhi