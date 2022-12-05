PM Modi to launch remaining routes in Nagpur Metro phase-I on December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 will inaugurate the remaining routes (Line-1 and Line -2) in the first phase of Nagpur Metro, a first-of-its-kind unique multi-level transportation network in the country.

Nagpur Metro route from Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square constitutes Line-1 and Jhansi Rani Square to Prajapati Nagar forms Line-2.

It is a four-level transportation corridor which is formed out of an 18.9-metre-wide steel girder launched across live railway tracks at a height of 28 metres from the ground level, officials said.

An existing vehicular and pedestrian underpass forms the bottom level of the network. There are railway tracks on top of it which form the second level; while the national highway and the Metro rail line form the third and fourth levels respectively. This will be part of Asia’s longest double-decker viaduct spanning 5.3 kilometres.

This 80-metre double-decker steel span, weighing 1,650 metric tonnes (MT), was completed in a record time of two months. “The steel superstructure was placed over the Gaddigodam railway crossing where more than 150 trains and over one lakh vehicles passed the construction site daily. Launching of a gigantic 18.9-metre wide girder is probably a first in the Indian Railways,” said an officer.

“The double-decker Open Web Girder (OWG), which was created with 1,650MT structural steel with 8,000 structural elements, was placed over the busy Gaddigodam Railway Crossing last winter. All the activities were done in extremely tight railway block hours, given how busy this route is. The span stands at a height of 28 metres above ground. Such a critical and complex task has never been attempted before in India,” said project manager Arun Kumar from Afcons Infrastructure, a private construction company.

During the course of the work, four 250 to 500 tonne cranes, one super lift and 22 torque wrench machines were deployed. The technicians made use of special lowering arrangements for the entire operation of the multi-level transportation network, Arun Kumar said.

The phase-1 of Nagpur Metro comprises a 39-km-long elevated corridor. Afcons build 17.1 km. Besides, it also built the longest double-decker viaduct, eight stations in Reach-2 and Reach-1, and two depots. The Sitabuldi Interchange Station is the highest Metro interchange station in India in this corridor.

After inaugurating the Nagpur Metro phase-1 Lines, PM Modi will launch the first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg.