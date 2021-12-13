Partition cancer still here, needs chemo: VHP chief

COMPARING THE Partition of India leading to the creation of Pakistan to a surgery for removal of “cancer”, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Rabindra Narain Singh Sunday said that the cancer survived in Independent India and reached the “fourth stage”, which, he added, called for “chemotherapy” now.

Addressing media persons after laying foundation for a new VHP building here, Singh said, “When India was partitioned on the basis of religion, we had given a separate land for Muslims. Ye samjhiye ke hum apne desh se us cancer ko nikalna chahte thhe (It was akin to removing that cancer from our country). But, unfortunately, this did not succeed. Some Muslim brothers remained in India. We accepted them with magnanimity as per the Hindu tradition of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ and ‘atithi devo bhava’”

“But we forgot that this cancer slowly grows. In 70 years after Independence, it has reached the fourth stage and has now spread in the entire body. Now we don’t have many options to remove this cancer. We have to arrange for chemotherapy to remove it. We have to do such a treatment that the body will also survive and cancer, too, will be cured,” said Singh.

When asked pointedly if he was describing Muslims in India as cancer, Singh said, “I am a doctor. So I was giving you just an example. That does not mean that I called them cancer.”

He added: “This does not mean that we get rid of 20 crore Muslims. You cannot ask them to leave the country. All I am saying is Muslims should live with us, like several rivers merge in Ganga and then together flow as Ganga only. There is no such thing as Ganga-Jamuni tahzeeb. I will not say those who clash with us will be torn to smithereens. I will say those who clash with us will dissolve in us…”