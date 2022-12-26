Opposition mulls on boycott strategy as govt set to bring resolution on border dispute

EVEN AS the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted proceedings of the state assembly, it may find it difficult to continue with the same in the second week of the Winter Session of the state legislature as the ruling side will be bringing a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

Since Thursday afternoon following the suspension of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president and senior MLA Jayant Patil, MVA MLAs boycotted proceedings of the house and claimed that the ruling side does not allow the opposition to present its side and is dictatorial in its attitude.

On Friday, the MVA held its meeting on the staircase of the legislative building and even offered condolences to the deceased MLA Mukta Tilak from the staircase but did not enter the House.

Sources within the MVA have hinted discontent against the leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar for going soft on the ruling Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government. “At a time when (Jayant) Patil did not extend an apology for his remarks against the Speaker, what was the need for (Ajit) Pawar to apologise in the house?” asked a Congress MLA. NCP chief Sharad Pawar too had called Ajit Pawar on Friday morning asking how did the Opposition allow the suspension of Patil.

The opposition MLAs have been pressurising the leadership to boycott House proceedings and conduct a dummy house on the staircase as a mark of protest for not letting opposition MLAs speak in the House by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the ruling side is likely to present a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue extending solidarity to the people of border areas, who are demanding to be a part of Maharashtra, sources said. It may also table the Maharashtra Lokayukta Act, 2022.

However, the ruling side hinted that the resolution of the border dispute will be presented this week. “Opposition’s absence from the House will be highlighted by the ruling side, especially at a time when the MVA has been protesting aggressively against the Karnataka Chief Minister’s stand on the border issue and demanding to bring the resolution. One of the parties in the MVA joining the proceedings and others boycotting would mean a split in the opposition,” said an NCP MLA.

Apart from maintaining unity within the MVA, Ajit Pawar is tasked with putting up an aggressive face in the second week to calm the critics within.

Sources hinted that the Winter Session is likely to wrap up by December 28, instead of 30, as decided earlier. However, officials are yet to confirm the same.