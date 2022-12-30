No increase in number of asthma patients in 3 yrs in Mumbai: Govt

While accepting that Mumbai witnesses higher levels of pollution during the winter, he said that according to BMC reports no increase was witnessed in the number of asthma patients in past three years.

The state government on Thursday informed the Assembly that BMC has not witnessed any increase in the number of asthma patients and other respiratory problems in the last three years.

The information was tabled before the House on an attention motion related to air quality in Mumbai. Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is handling the environment department during the Winter Session said that he will organise a meeting in Mumbai in the coming weeks to discuss measures taken by the state government and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to improve AQI of the city. While accepting that Mumbai witnesses higher levels of pollution during the winter, he said that according to BMC reports no increase was witnessed in the number of asthma patients in past three years.