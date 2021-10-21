NHAI expert panel to probe after span of flyover collapses in Nagpur city

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to constitute an expert committee to investigate why the span of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Nagpur city on Tuesday night.

“The high-level technical expert committee shall investigate the incident and necessary steps will be taken after submission of the report by the committee,” an NHAI press note stated on Wednesday.

A segment (superstructure part resting on two pillars) of the flyover had collapsed from one side at 9.30 pm while traffic was plying under it but no one was injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomipujan of the flyover in 2014 but actual work had begun in 2016.

Initially expected to be completed in three years at a cost Rs 350 crore, the cost has risen to Rs 625 crore due to delay in completion. The work is being executed by a joint venture of Gannon Dunkerley and Company Limited and SMS Infrastructure Ltd.

“On October 19, 2021 at around 21.20 hours, a segment of a flyover from Kalamana to HB Town slided from the pier P7 and fell on the ground. The other end of the segment is still at pier P8. A lateral upward movement was found towards P8. However, the reasons for this failure are not clear at this point of time. Prime facie, it appears that the bearings below the segment have failed. However, the exact reason will be found after detailed investigation by the expert technical committee,” the press note stated.

The press note added, “The segment between P7 and P8 was launched on January 20, 2018 and bearing was fixed on April 12, 2018. Till date, no indications were seen.”