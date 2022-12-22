scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil suspended from Assembly for remark on speaker

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar apologises on behalf of the party MLA for his 'shameless person' remark and announces the boycott of the Assembly.

NCP leader Jayant Patil. (File photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

NCP Maharashtra president and senior MLA Jayant Patil was suspended Thursday for the entire winter session of the Assembly after he asked Speaker Rahul Narvekar “not to behave like a shameless person”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil presented a resolution recommending Patil’s suspension. Narvekar put the resolution to vote and it was accepted by the majority.

Known to be close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Patil had handled departments such as finance, home and water resources when he was a minister.

The Assembly witnessed angry exchanges between the ruling and Opposition sides throughout the day. MLAs of the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-faction disrupted the House multiple times seeking an inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT) into the death of Disha Salian, manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Despite requests, Opposition MLAs were not allowed to speak. After Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an SIT in the Salian case, Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar requested Narvekar to let other Opposition MLAs speak as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

As Narvekar refused the request, Opposition MLAs protested in front of him. As repeated requests from the Opposition were denied, an angry Patil shouted at Narvekar asking him “not to behave like a shameless person”.

Chief Minister Shinde then demanded Patil’s suspension. As ruling MLAs gathered to confront the Opposition, Narvekar adjourned the House. After multiple adjournments and meetings between the ruling and Opposition parties, the House assembled again at 3.30pm.

Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that Patil’s behaviour was unpardonable and demanded that the senior MLA be suspended to set an example.

Advertisement

Before boycotting the House, Ajit Pawar said he accepted the majority decision and apologised on behalf of Patil. “What happened inside the Assembly should not have happened. Many times certain words are uttered in the flow of speaking. We have all been requesting to let the Opposition members speak as well. We accept the majority vote. I apologise on behalf of Jayant Patil. We all have respect for you. We all boycott the House asking you to understand the Opposition’s feelings,” he said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:51:42 pm
Next Story

Boy falls short of money, bookstore gives him Rs 300 discount on Japanese comic and wins hearts online

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close