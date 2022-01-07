Nagpur: Police registers case under UAPA against JeM members for conducting recce in city

The Nagpur Police Friday registered an FIR against suspects they believe are affiliated to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for allegedly conducting recce at some vital installations in Nagpur. While the police did not identify the installations that were recced, it has prohibited the use of drones and cameras near the RSS headquarters since this week.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told The Indian Express, “We have registered an FIR under sections of the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act against suspects linked to the JeM. While they conducted the recce nearly two months back, we were investigating the incident. Based on some confirmation, we have registered an FIR in the case.”

Kumar refused to specify which installation had been under the radar. However, when asked if drone usage and photography had been restricted near RSS headquarters since this week, he said, “Yes, it is true that in light of security issues, we have restricted the use of drones and cameras near the RSS headquarters.”

Sources said that the Nagpur police suspects the role of three to four persons who were responsible for carrying out the recce. An official said, “Some persons are being questioned in connection with the case. If leads work out, there should be arrests made in the case soon,” a source said. While the FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station in Nagpur, the matter was handed over to the Nagpur crime branch for interrogation.

A source said that the three men were seen taking photographs and videos of the vital installation following which they came under the radar of the police officials. “It is based on our interrogation that we found these persons linked to the Pakistan based terror organisation. There should be some more clarity on the case in the next few days as we cannot reveal much now,” an official added.