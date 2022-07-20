scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Businessman’s wife and son survive. Police say he was facing financial trouble

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 2:29:32 pm
The deceased identified as Ramrao Bhat stayed in Nagpur’s Jaitala area and was in the welding business.

A 58-year-old debt-ridden businessman died by suicide in Nagpur after he allegedly set himself and his family on fire inside his car on Tuesday afternoon. While the man identified as Ramrao Bhat succumbed to his injuries, his wife Sangeeta (57) and son Nandan (25) survived, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1 pm on Tuesday after Bhat allegedly offered to take his family out for lunch. “They left the house around 12.30 pm. We learnt that Bhat suddenly stopped the vehicle on the road near Khapri Punarvasan, locked the car doors using the central locking system, allegedly poured petrol on them and set everyone ablaze,” a police officer said.

Bhat stayed in Nagpur’s Jaitala area and was in the welding business. The police said they found a suicide note in the car that revealed that Bhat was facing a financial crisis.

After locals informed the police, fire brigade officials reached the spot and doused the fire. While all three were rushed to hospital, doctors declared Bhat dead. His wife and son are still recuperating.

“We suspect that Bhat assumed that the money lenders would trouble his family if he alone committed suicide due to which he decided to kill his family,” an officer said.

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Premium

