Nagpur BJP leaders booked for violating Section 144

NAGPUR police have registered offences against BJP leaders for violating Section 144 imposed on Sunday by taking out a huge procession on Monday for certain demands.

The police had imposed Section 144 in the district in view of communal tension that hit parts of Vidarbha, Amravati in particular, in the last few days.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express that the organisers were not given permission for the procession and hence, offences have been registered against them.

The BJP, however, said its leaders had secured “proper permission”.

City BJP president Pravin Datke said, “We had taken permission about 10 days ago.”

The agitation was organised to raise demands like providing food grains on orange ration cards, providing pulses along with rice and wheat on all ration cards, providing food grains to all irrespective of whether the ration card is Aadhar-linked or not etc. “Also, we protested against regularisation charges on residents of unauthorised layouts,” said Datke.

The CP said, “We had duly informed them about imposition of Section 144 and asked them not to proceed with the agitation programme.”