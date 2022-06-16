scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra; people rush to withdraw money

The ATM experienced a technical glitch and was dispensing currency notes of Rs 500 denomination instead of Rs 100 denomination.

By: PTI | Nagpur |
June 16, 2022 11:54:46 am
ATM, MaharashtraMaharashtra has highest number of ATMs in the country. (Express File photo/Representational)

A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district.

He repeated the process and again got Rs 2,500 while trying to withdraw Rs 500. This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

The news spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.

Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

The currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs 100 denomination, the official said.

No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Nagpur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement