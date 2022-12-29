Maharashtra moves to name Ahmednagar city after Ahilyabai Holkar

After renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively, the government is now contemplating renaming Ahmednagar in Western Maharashtra to ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar’ (after Ahilyabai Holkar).

Replying to a question on the renaming of the city, raised in the Legislative Council, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that following ‘requests’ from public representatives the government has sought a proposal from the district administration to rename Ahmednagar as ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar’.

The question was tabled by MLC Gopichand Padalkar, Ramesh Karad and Ramrao Patil to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the council.

Kesarkar said the decision will be taken after receiving the proposal from the district administration and after following the due procedure, including approval from the Centre.

The city derived its name Ahmednagar from its 15th-century ruler Ahmed Nizam Shah I.

In August, the Maharashtra assembly unanimously passed two separate resolutions to send a proposal to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and rename Osmanabad as Dharashiv.