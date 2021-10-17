Maharashtra: Gandhian organisations launch yatra against revamp of Sabarmati ashram

Prominent Gandhian organisations in the country have launched a ‘Save Sabarmati Ashram Sandesh Yatra’ from Sevagram in Maharashtra to Sabarmati in Gujarat to protest against the move by the central government as well as Gujarat to revamp Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati ashram as a tourist centre.

More than 50 prominent Gandhians kicked off the yatra by offering prayers at Gandhi’s Sevagram ashram Sunday morning. The yatra will travel via Amravati, Akola, Khamgaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Dhule, Nandurbar, Bardoli and Surat to reach Ahmedabad by October 23.

“The central government is reportedly spending Rs 1,200 crore to turn the Sabarmati ashram into a tourist spot which would have a new museum, an amphitheatre, VIP lounge, shop, eateries and various entertainment facilities. This will end the original form of the ashram, which is a historical heritage of not only India, but of the entire world. This has caused great concern to Gandhian institutions and peace-loving citizens who have decided to oppose the proposed government plan in a forceful manner,” said Sanjay Singh, convenor of the yatra.

Comparing the move to the recent changes carried out at Jallianwala Bagh, he said, “The government has embarked upon destroying Sabarmati ashram too.”

Other participants include noted Gandhians Kumar Prashant, Ramchandra Rahi, Rajendra Singh Rana, Sugan Baranth, Asha Bothra, Ashok Bharat, Vishwajeet Roy, Shandilya Ji, Ajay Shrivastav, Avinash Kakade, Jalandhar Bhai, Arvind Kushvaha, Abid Begum, Gopal Saran and Bhupesh Bhushan.

On the occasion, various speakers said the ashrams and institutions set up by Gandhi are laboratories of truth and non-violence. “Gandhi contemplated on life and society in these institutions which have inspired thousands of people. And they continue to attract people from all over the world… But now the central government is reportedly bringing about changes in the ashram precincts, which is an attack on the Gandhian thought of beauty in simplicity,” Singh said.

“Gandhi fought all his life against market-centric hedonistic culture. But the government is bent on giving the market an entry into the ashram in the name of development. Instead of promoting and protecting the legacy of constructive work done by Gandhi on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of Indian independence, the government is trying to erase Gandhi’s footprints,” he lamented.

Organisations participating in the yatra include Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Gandhi Shanti Pratishthan, Sarvaseva Sangh, Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Sarvoday Samaj, Rashtriya Gandhi Sangrahalay, Nai Talim Samiti, Rashtriya Yuva Sanghatan, Jal Biradari, Maharashtra Sarvoday Mandal and Gunarat Sarvoday Sanstha. The yatra will organise prayers, symposiums, conferences and so on at various places.